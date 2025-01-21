Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 1.51%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2749.4, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.75% in last one year as compared to a 9.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.8% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2749.4, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 23155.2. The Sensex is at 76355.97, down 0.93%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has risen around 0.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55738.05, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2739.2, up 1.31% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 12.75% in last one year as compared to a 9.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.8% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 50.13 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

