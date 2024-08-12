Balrampur Chini Q1 PAT slips 5% YoY to Rs 70 cr

On consolidated basis, Balrampur Chini Mills' net profit declined 4.57% to Rs 70.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 73.51 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew by 2.3% to Rs 1,421.60 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,389.62 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Profit before tax for the quarter was at Rs 102.38 crore, down 4.06% from Rs 106.71 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

The companys revenue from Sugar business stood at Rs 1,131.61 crore (up 1.39% YoY) while income from Distillery came in at Rs 424.07 crore (down 8.99% YoY) during the period under review.