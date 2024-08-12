Balkrishna Inds Q1 PAT climbs 53% YoY, declares dividend of Rs 4/share

Balkrishna Industries reported standalone net profit of Rs 477.29 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 52.84% as against Rs 312.28 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 26.86% to Rs 2,689.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as compared with Rs 2,120.02 crore posted in the same period last year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax stood at Rs 626.61 crore in first quarter of FY25, rising 52.62% from Rs 410.55 crore reccorded in Q1 FY24. EBITDA grew 47% YoY to Rs 714 crore during the June 2024 quarter. EBITDA margin improved to 26% in Q1 FY25 as against 23% in same quarter previous fiscal.

During Q1 FY25, total expenses increased 22.54% YoY to Rs 2,221.75 crore. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 1,274.92 crore (up 23.85% YoY), employee benefits expense was at Rs 116.01 crore (up 9.99% YoY) and finance costs stood at 20.97 crore (up 0.81% YoY) during the period under review.

The overall sales volumes stood at Rs 83,570 MT in Q1 of FY25, up 24% as compared with Rs 67,209 MT in Q1 of FY24.

On consolidated basis, the companys net profit increased 47.64% to Rs 489.99 crore on 25.71% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,714.50 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Meanwhile, the board has declared first interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

Further, the company has informed about a new capex spend of up to Rs 1,300 crore for off road tires at Bhuj, having capacity of 35,000 MTPA to be implemented in phases.

Balkrishna Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Off-Highway Tyres (OHT) in the specialist segments such as agricultural, industrial & construction, earthmovers & port, mining, forestry, lawn & garden and all terrain vehicles (ATV).

Shares of Balkrishna Industries slumped 7.16% to currentlty trade at Rs 2,836.85 on the BSE.

