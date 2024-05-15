Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 85.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.21% to Rs 161.17 crore

Net profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 85.56% to Rs 28.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.21% to Rs 161.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.74% to Rs 93.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.40% to Rs 559.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 326.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

