Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 164.61% to Rs 102.30 crore

Net profit of Ideaforge Technology reported to Rs 10.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 164.61% to Rs 102.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.51% to Rs 45.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 68.81% to Rs 314.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales102.3038.66 165 314.00186.01 69 OPM %14.563.10 -17.6725.32 - PBDT19.962.83 605 82.2452.65 56 PBT14.14-0.48 LP 61.0740.80 50 NP10.33-5.42 LP 45.2731.99 42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.80 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ideaforge Tech spurts on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Barometer trade with minor gains; metal shares advance

India's First Logistics Drone Achieves Type Certification with PDRL's AeroGCS Software

PDRL Sets Industry Benchmark: Files Five Patents for Groundbreaking Agricultural Drone Software, AeroGCS GREEN

US Nasdaq closes at new record high

Infosys inks pact with First Abu Dhabi Bank to modernize IT infrastructure

Sumedha Fiscal Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

KDDL consolidated net profit rises 58.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sagar Cements consolidated net profit declines 85.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story