Balurghat Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales rise 20.04% to Rs 27.67 crore

Net loss of Balurghat Technologies reported to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.04% to Rs 27.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales27.6723.05 20 OPM %-9.403.73 -PBDT-3.020.68 PL PBT-3.110.60 PL NP-3.110.43 PL

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

