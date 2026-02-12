Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.19% to Rs 12.73 crore

Net Loss of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reported to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.19% to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12.7315.95-17.91-4.95-4.28-1.22-4.53-1.48-4.53-1.50

