Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 21.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Empire Industries rose 21.71% to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.44% to Rs 163.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 153.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.163.41153.5311.8112.2315.4714.1711.3110.069.818.06

