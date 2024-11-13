Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 21.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 6.44% to Rs 163.41 crore

Net profit of Empire Industries rose 21.71% to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.44% to Rs 163.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 153.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales163.41153.53 6 OPM %11.8112.23 -PBDT15.4714.17 9 PBT11.3110.06 12 NP9.818.06 22

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

