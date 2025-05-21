Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 40.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.77% to Rs 92.34 crore

Net profit of Bambino Agro Industries declined 40.23% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.77% to Rs 92.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.74% to Rs 9.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 367.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 332.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

