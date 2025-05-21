Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Global Infratech & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Global Infratech & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 18.95 crore

Net Loss of Global Infratech & Finance reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 18.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 18.95 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18.950 0 18.950 0 OPM %-12.980 --15.670 - PBDT-2.46-0.01 -24500 -2.760.38 PL PBT-2.46-0.01 -24500 -2.760.38 PL NP-2.46-0.01 -24500 -3.270.38 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ABC India standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit rises 9.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Remsons Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Ather Energy launches its 2nd Experience Centre 'Ather Space' in Indore

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story