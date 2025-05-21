ABC India standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.54% to Rs 48.61 crore

Net profit of ABC India rose 50.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.54% to Rs 48.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.33% to Rs 2.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 184.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 164.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

