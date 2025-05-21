Nirlon standalone net profit rises 4.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.04% to Rs 158.02 croreNet profit of Nirlon rose 4.61% to Rs 53.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.04% to Rs 158.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.14% to Rs 218.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 205.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.46% to Rs 636.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 603.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
