Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nirlon standalone net profit rises 4.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Nirlon standalone net profit rises 4.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.04% to Rs 158.02 crore

Net profit of Nirlon rose 4.61% to Rs 53.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.04% to Rs 158.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.14% to Rs 218.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 205.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.46% to Rs 636.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 603.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales158.02153.36 3 636.07603.12 5 OPM %77.8479.36 -79.0679.12 - PBDT97.3790.02 8 394.74357.95 10 PBT83.9175.39 11 338.41301.53 12 NP53.5451.18 5 218.19205.56 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Global Infratech & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ABC India standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit rises 9.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Remsons Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.65% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story