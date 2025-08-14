Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 4.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.56% to Rs 88.26 crore

Net profit of Bambino Agro Industries rose 4.69% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.56% to Rs 88.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 81.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.88.2681.3010.339.626.426.004.954.733.573.41

