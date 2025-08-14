Innovative Tech Pack standalone net profit declines 12.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 32.58 crore

Net profit of Innovative Tech Pack declined 12.58% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 32.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.32.5834.129.5512.192.593.041.321.511.321.51

