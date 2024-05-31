Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banas Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Banas Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024
Sales rise 349.72% to Rs 32.56 crore

Net loss of Banas Finance reported to Rs 14.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 30.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 349.72% to Rs 32.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 53.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 226.03% to Rs 66.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.567.24 350 66.6420.44 226 OPM %40.26-206.91 -40.10-489.38 - PBDT15.78-14.94 LP 33.63-99.69 LP PBT15.78-14.94 LP 33.63-99.69 LP NP-14.4030.56 PL 4.39-53.31 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

