Sarveshwar Foods wins export orders worth Rs 63 cr

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Sarveshwar Foods and its subsidiary, Sarveshwar Overseas have secured four major export contracts from Singapore-based Swan International for the supply of premium Indian parboiled rice. The cumulative order size stands at Rs 63.1 crore across varieties of Rice.

Seema Rani (Director- International Business), Sarveshwar Foods, said, Securing export orders of this scale from a reputed international buyer is a strong validation of our global competitiveness, supply chain strength, and uncompromising quality standards. This deal accelerates our growth trajectory in high-margin export markets. These contracts are a testament to our long-term relationships, execution capabilities, and our brand's growing equity in the international marketplace. With rising global demand for Indian rice, we are confident of building upon this momentum to scale newer milestones

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

