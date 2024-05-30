Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M M Forgings consolidated net profit rises 19.52% in the March 2024 quarter

M M Forgings consolidated net profit rises 19.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales rise 2.43% to Rs 396.84 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings rose 19.52% to Rs 36.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.43% to Rs 396.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 387.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.35% to Rs 134.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 127.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.87% to Rs 1547.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1447.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales396.84387.42 2 1547.121447.71 7 OPM %19.5417.95 -18.9318.85 - PBDT70.0266.99 5 270.76255.33 6 PBT49.8146.48 7 187.95176.51 6 NP36.8030.79 20 134.80127.95 5

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

