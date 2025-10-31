Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bandhan Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, Share India Securities Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd and Apar Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 October 2025.

Bandhan Bank Ltd crashed 7.62% to Rs 157.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 45.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd tumbled 6.95% to Rs 66.94. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73868 shares in the past one month.

Share India Securities Ltd lost 6.19% to Rs 187.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 97385 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd fell 6.11% to Rs 15210. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 285 shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd corrected 5.99% to Rs 8696.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18099 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4171 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

