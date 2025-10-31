Volumes jump at Navin Fluorine International Ltd counter

Navin Fluorine International Ltd saw volume of 42.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89034 shares
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Gillette India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 October 2025.
Navin Fluorine International Ltd saw volume of 42.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89034 shares. The stock increased 14.73% to Rs.5,710.00. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 35.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.90% to Rs.1,659.50. Volumes stood at 1.57 lakh shares in the last session.
United Spirits Ltd clocked volume of 88.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.85% to Rs.1,434.30. Volumes stood at 9.59 lakh shares in the last session.
Intellect Design Arena Ltd registered volume of 44.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.91% to Rs.1,119.10. Volumes stood at 3.74 lakh shares in the last session.
Gillette India Ltd registered volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19231 shares. The stock rose 0.60% to Rs.9,158.00. Volumes stood at 37970 shares in the last session.
