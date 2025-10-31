Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Navin Fluorine International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Navin Fluorine International Ltd counter

Oct 31 2025
Navin Fluorine International Ltd saw volume of 42.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89034 shares

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Gillette India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 October 2025.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd saw volume of 42.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 47.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 89034 shares. The stock increased 14.73% to Rs.5,710.00. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 35.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.90% to Rs.1,659.50. Volumes stood at 1.57 lakh shares in the last session.

United Spirits Ltd clocked volume of 88.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.85% to Rs.1,434.30. Volumes stood at 9.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd registered volume of 44.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.91% to Rs.1,119.10. Volumes stood at 3.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd registered volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19231 shares. The stock rose 0.60% to Rs.9,158.00. Volumes stood at 37970 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

