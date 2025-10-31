Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit declines 23.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.07% to Rs 1102.70 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Electricals declined 23.57% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.07% to Rs 1102.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1114.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1102.701114.625.184.6352.2649.5115.5014.729.8612.90

