Sicagen India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sicagen India remain constant at Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.69% to Rs 226.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 197.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

