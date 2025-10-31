Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 77.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.62% to Rs 1220.83 crore

Net profit of Strides Pharma Science rose 77.52% to Rs 127.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 71.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 1220.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1166.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1220.831166.9318.8815.76211.53138.53161.8990.08127.5371.84

