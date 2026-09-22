Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 183.6, up 2.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.27% in last one year as compared to a 7.26% slide in NIFTY and a 0.9% slide in the Nifty Private Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 183.6, up 2.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 23342.75. The Sensex is at 74572.59, down 0.38%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has gained around 5.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27370.1, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 127.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 183.47, up 1.92% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is up 13.27% in last one year as compared to a 7.26% slide in NIFTY and a 0.9% slide in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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