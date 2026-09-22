NTPC Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 94.79, up 3.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.98% in last one year as compared to a 7.26% jump in NIFTY and a 5.64% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 94.79, up 3.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 23342.75. The Sensex is at 74572.59, down 0.38%. NTPC Green Energy Ltd has gained around 3.66% in last one month.