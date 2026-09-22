Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy Ltd rises for third straight session

NTPC Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 94.79, up 3.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.98% in last one year as compared to a 7.26% jump in NIFTY and a 5.64% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 94.79, up 3.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 23342.75. The Sensex is at 74572.59, down 0.38%. NTPC Green Energy Ltd has gained around 3.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37818.55, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 193.98 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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