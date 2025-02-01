Bandhan Bank posts nearly 42% YoY fall in Q3 PAT; NIM at 6.9%

Bandhan Bank has reported 41.8% fall in net profit to Rs 426.49 crore despite a 26.2% increase in total income to Rs 6,574.58 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Net interest income (NII) as of Q3 FY25, stood at Rs.2,830 crore compared to Rs. 2,525 crore as of Q3 FY24, representing a growth of 12% YoY.

Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter was 6.9% compared to 7.2% in Q3 FY24.

Operating profit was Rs 2,021 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Rs 1,655 crore in Q3 FY24, up 22% YoY.

The provisions (other than tax) & contingencies charged to the profit and loss for Q3 FY25 were at Rs 1,376 crore compared to Rs 684 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 645.35 crore, down by 33.6% from Rs 971.30 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Also Read

Provision coverage ratio (including technical write-offs) as of 31 December 2024, is 85.4% as against 70.2% in the previous year.

Gross NPAs were at Rs 6,179 crore as on 31 December 2025 as against Rs 8,136 crore as on 31 December 2024.

GNPA ratio was at 4.7% in Q3 FY25 as against 7% in Q3 FY24. Net NPA ratio stood at 1.3% in Q3 FY25 as compared to 2.2% in the same period last year.

As of 31 December 2024, total deposits stood at Rs 1.41 lakh crore as against Rs 1.17 lakh crore in the previous year, thereby recording a growth of 20% YoY.

Gross advances stood at Rs 1.32 lakh crore as of 31 December 2024 as against Rs 1.16 lakh crore in the previous year a growth of 14% YoY.

On a YoY basis, retail book (other than housing) grew 95%, commercial banking grew 38%, and the housing book showed a growth of 13%.

The banks distribution network spans nearly 6,300 outlets. The bank currently has nearly 78,400 employees.

Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD & CEO, said: Bandhan Banks performance in the third quarter reflects sustainable growth, with a strong focus on risks and compliance.

With growth in our loan book and a focus on technological innovation, improving processes, and strengthening our products and teams, Bandhan Bank is well-positioned for the next phase of growth as we evolve into Bandhan Bank 2.0.

Bandhan Bank is one of Indias fastest-growing private sector banks. It has presence to 35 of the 36 states and union territories in India with nearly 6300 banking outlets.

The scrip shed 0.17% to end at Rs 151.20 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News