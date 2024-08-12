Bangalore Fort Farms standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 134.20% to Rs 10.75 croreNet profit of Bangalore Fort Farms rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 134.20% to Rs 10.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.754.59 134 OPM %1.951.74 -PBDT0.190.05 280 PBT0.110.01 1000 NP0.080.01 700
