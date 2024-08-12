Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net Loss of Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.10 20 OPM %33.33-30.00 -PBDT0.01-0.03 LP PBT-0.03-0.04 25 NP-0.03-0.04 25

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

