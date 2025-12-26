Bank credit growth stays steady at 11.60% on year

The bank credit growth in India continues to remain resilient, reflecting sustained lending momentum across key segments of the economy. As per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, total bank credit stood at Rs 201.3 lakh crore as of 12 December 2025, registering a year-on-year growth of 11.60%. Credit growth has consistently remained above 10% in recent months, indicating stable demand conditions.

