Bank credit growth stays steady at 11.60% on year

Image
Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
The bank credit growth in India continues to remain resilient, reflecting sustained lending momentum across key segments of the economy. As per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, total bank credit stood at Rs 201.3 lakh crore as of 12 December 2025, registering a year-on-year growth of 11.60%. Credit growth has consistently remained above 10% in recent months, indicating stable demand conditions.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

