Board of Capri Global Capital to consider fund raising up to Rs 2,000 cr

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
On 03 August 2024

The board of Capri Global Capital will meet on 03 August 2024 to consider a proposal of fund raising upto Rs.2000 crore by way of equity shares / debt securities / convertible securities / any other securities through rights issue or preferential issue on private placement / public issue, including but not limited to issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, qualified institutions placement, External Commercial Borrowings or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including shareholders' approval, if applicable.

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

