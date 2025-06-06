Bank of Baroda Slides 3.13%

Bank of Baroda has added 8.08% over last one month compared to 1.23% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX

Bank of Baroda lost 3.13% today to trade at Rs 242.75. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.19% to quote at 62654.94. The index is up 1.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 0.5% and Yes Bank Ltd lost 0.43% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 11.57 % over last one year compared to the 8.47% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 69380 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.65 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 290.45 on 19 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 190.7 on 04 Mar 2025.