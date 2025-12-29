Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 139.05, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 37.77% in last one year as compared to a 9.74% rally in NIFTY and a 27.41% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 139.05, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25948.55. The Sensex is at 84699.55, down 0.4%.Bank of India has lost around 5.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 3.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8287.45, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.9 lakh shares in last one month.