Dabur India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 487.25, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25948.55. The Sensex is at 84699.55, down 0.4%.Dabur India Ltd has lost around 5.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55132.05, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.02 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 60.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
