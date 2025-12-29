Dabur India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 487.25, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.56% in last one year as compared to a 9.74% rally in NIFTY and a 2.73% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55132.05, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.02 lakh shares in last one month.