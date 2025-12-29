PVR Inox Ltd slips for fifth straight session

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1000, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.07% in last one year as compared to a 9.74% rally in NIFTY and a 22.31% fall in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1000, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25948.55. The Sensex is at 84699.55, down 0.4%.PVR Inox Ltd has lost around 8.79% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1410.95, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.75 lakh shares in last one month.