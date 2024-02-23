Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 137.35, down 1.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 42.97% in last one year as compared to a 27.42% rally in NIFTY and a 96.9% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 137.35, down 1.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 22254.2. The Sensex is at 73260.38, up 0.14%.Bank of India has gained around 3.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 20.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7158.6, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 107.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 261.44 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The PE of the stock is 10.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News