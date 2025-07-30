Gallantt Ispat soars as Q1 PAT climbs 43% YoY to Rs 174 crore

Gallantt Ispat soared 8.75% to Rs 740.45 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 42.61% to Rs 173.79 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 121.86 crore in Q1 FY25.
However, revenue from operations fell 2.75% year on year to Rs 1,127.77 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 216.37 crore, up by 20.65% from Rs 179.33 crore in Q1 FY25.
Total expenses tanked 6.44% to Rs 918.23 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. The cost of raw matenals consumed was at Rs 800.44 crore (down 0.41% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 31.18 crore (up 28.47% YoY) during the quarter.
Gallantt Ispat is a leading Iron and Steel manufacturing Company located in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The company is engaged in the business of Iron & Steel, Agro, Power and Real Estate.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app