Bank of India Q1 domestic deposits grow 10% YoY

Bank of India said that its domestic deposits rose by 9.91% to Rs 6,47,917 crore as on 30 June 2024 as against Rs 5,89,517 crore as on 30 June 2023.

Domestic advances was at Rs 5,07,962 crore as on 30 June 2024, up 17.25% from Rs 4,33,246 crore as on 30 June 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Global business grew by 11.94% year on year to RS 13,59,890 crore on 30 June 2024.

Global gross advances stood at Rs 6,00,054 crore (up 15.78% YoY) and global deposits came in at Rs 7,59,836 crore (up 9.09%) during the period under review.

Bank of India is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 73.38% stake in the bank as on 31 March 2024.

The state-run banks net profit increased 6.55% to Rs 1,438.91 crore on 8.24% rise in total income to Rs 17,913.03 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.04% to currently trade at Rs 120.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News