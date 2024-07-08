GE Power sizzles after NTPC order win

GE Power India soared 7.19% to Rs 514.85 after the company secured a purchase order from NTPC, India's major power producer.

The order, valued at Rs 1.87 crore, involves supplying main turbine spares for the NTPC Talcher plant. GE Power India will fulfill the order within 9.5 months.

GE Power India's expertise covers engineering, manufacturing, project management, and supplying products and equipment for power plants. They operate across the entire power plant lifecycle, from design and procurement to construction and servicing.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.94 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 129.7 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations rose by 13.43% year on year (YoY) to Rs 390.76 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.

