Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Power sizzles after NTPC order win

GE Power sizzles after NTPC order win

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GE Power India soared 7.19% to Rs 514.85 after the company secured a purchase order from NTPC, India's major power producer.

The order, valued at Rs 1.87 crore, involves supplying main turbine spares for the NTPC Talcher plant. GE Power India will fulfill the order within 9.5 months.

GE Power India's expertise covers engineering, manufacturing, project management, and supplying products and equipment for power plants. They operate across the entire power plant lifecycle, from design and procurement to construction and servicing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.94 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 129.7 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations rose by 13.43% year on year (YoY) to Rs 390.76 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock market LIVE Updates, July 8: RIL, FMCG shares help limit losses on D-Street; Nifty tests 24300

ONGC nears record high, up 5% on strong growth prospects; OIL at new peak

Accusing it of practising Cronyism, Congress asks govt to check oligopolies

Ajmera Realty's shares in news as sales rise 36% YoY to Rs 306 cr in Q1

LIVE: SC begins hearing on over 30 pleas seeking re-conduct of controversy-ridden NEET-UG exam

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story