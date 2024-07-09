Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of India spurts 2.89%, gains for five straight sessions

Bank of India spurts 2.89%, gains for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 124.46, up 2.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.05% in last one year as compared to a 25.98% gain in NIFTY and a 66.04% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 124.46, up 2.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 24384. The Sensex is at 80246.42, up 0.36%. Bank of India has added around 0.91% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 0.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7238.9, up 1.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 161.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.74 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vivobook S15: ASUS debuts India's first Copilot Plus AI laptop at Rs 124990

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks at day's high, Nifty tests 24,400; Maruti, ITC top gainer

Joined by Gujarathi, test of time for Gukesh to excel in faster version

Messi to start against Canada in Copa America semifinal: Coach Scaloni

TCS Q1 Preview: Margin pressure to weigh; net profit may rise 6-9%

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story