Alkem Laboratories Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5317.1, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.46% in last one year as compared to a 25.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 48.78% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5317.1, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 24384. The Sensex is at 80246.42, up 0.36%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has risen around 5.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20325.8, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5352.95, up 2.29% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 52.46% in last one year as compared to a 25.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 48.78% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 34.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

