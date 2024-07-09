REC Ltd spurts 0.45%, rises for fifth straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 610.35, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 265.7% in last one year as compared to a 25.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.82% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

REC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 610.35, up 0.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 24384. The Sensex is at 80246.42, up 0.36%. REC Ltd has risen around 19.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23586.75, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 120.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 179.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 611.8, up 0.17% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 11.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

