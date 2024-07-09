ITC Ltd up for five straight sessions

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 453.4, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.67% in last one year as compared to a 25.98% gain in NIFTY and a 12.84% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

ITC Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 453.4, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 24384. The Sensex is at 80246.42, up 0.36%. ITC Ltd has added around 3.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58611.2, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 196.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 138.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 454.9, up 2.05% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 27.18 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

