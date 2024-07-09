HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 0.91%, gains for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 626.55, up 0.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.24% in last one year as compared to a 25.98% jump in NIFTY and a 17.82% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 626.55, up 0.91% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 24384. The Sensex is at 80246.42, up 0.36%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 10.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23586.75, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 626.2, up 0.63% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 85.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

