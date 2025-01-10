Power Finance Corporation Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 409.2, down 3.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.46% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% rally in NIFTY and a 7.38% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 409.2, down 3.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 23521.8. The Sensex is at 77676.23, up 0.07%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has lost around 20.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23026.15, down 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 410.55, down 2.98% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 8.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

