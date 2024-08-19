Bank of Maharashtra soars 1.63%, up for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 62.17, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.54% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 51.75% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index. Bank of Maharashtra rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 62.17, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24574.45. The Sensex is at 80465.57, up 0.04%. Bank of Maharashtra has dropped around 6.61% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has dropped around 5.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6843.8, up 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 145.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.69 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

