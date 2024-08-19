Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 4.33%, rises for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1633.65, up 4.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 110.78% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 45.17% gain in the Nifty Pharma index. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1633.65, up 4.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24574.45. The Sensex is at 80465.57, up 0.04%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 14.27% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22106.5, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.99 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

