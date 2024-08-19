Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd spurts 1.76%, gains for third straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 96.68, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.77% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% drop in NIFTY and a 7.27% drop in the Nifty Media index. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 96.68, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24574.45. The Sensex is at 80465.57, up 0.04%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has risen around 23.68% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2059.65, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

