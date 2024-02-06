Bank of Maharashtra soars 2.75%, up for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 61.7, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 119.18% in last one year as compared to a 23.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 66.96% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has risen around 14.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6582, down 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 704.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 660.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

