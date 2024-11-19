Ipca Laboratories Ltd up for third straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1591.25, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.01% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 38.57% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1591.25, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23745.85. The Sensex is at 78340.19, up 1.29%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 1.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21544.15, up 1.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1593.75, up 1.8% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 56.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

