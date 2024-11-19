Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 1.23%, rises for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 267.65, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.53% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% gain in NIFTY and a 32.99% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 267.65, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 23745.85. The Sensex is at 78340.19, up 1.29%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has dropped around 15.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8996.65, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 268.1, up 0.9% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 63.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

