Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 99.39% to Rs 16.31 crore

Net loss of Banka Bioloo reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 99.39% to Rs 16.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.06% to Rs 50.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

16.318.1850.0042.356.3212.227.2214.030.521.171.635.11-0.090.59-0.563.62-0.240.01-0.652.54

